Railways’ 139 integrated helpline becomes operational

New Delhi,2/1: The Indian Railways has integrated all helpline numbers with its 139 services as a one-stop solution to all queries and problems from January 1, 2020.

The Indian Railways has done away with multiple helpline numbers. Passengers can now seek assistance or information or register their complaints using the helpline number 139.

Only two helpline numbers 139 (train inquiries) and 182 (security-related) will be functional as all the other helplines will be integrated with the 139 services.

Besides, the Indian Railways has also launched the ‘Rail Madad’ app for passengers as integrated assistance portal.