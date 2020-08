Rainfall and thunderstorm alert in these districts of Odisha

The Indian meteorological department (IMD) has issued rainfall and thunderstorm alert for 4 districts of Odisha. These four districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Bolangir and Angul districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in those areas between 11.25 AM to 2.15 PM. People in these districts are advised to stay indoors.