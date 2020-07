Rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the 12 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar, 18/7: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre has issued a warning for 12 districts Odisha about rainfall and thunderstorm.

These 12 districts include Angul, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

People are advised to stay indoors in these places.