Rajasthan politics: CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of toppling government

Rajasthan,11/7: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of trying to topple the government during this Coronavirus crisis. He alleged that `BJP leaders have “gone beyond humanity” and are engaged in toppling his government.

Gehlot said at a press conference here. “The government in Rajasthan is stable, will remain stable and will last five years”

He also said that BJP leaders have “crossed the limit of shamelessness” and were doing politics like “bakra-mandi” (goat-market).