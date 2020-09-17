Rajeshwari Sachdev tests coronavirus positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev who is known for her role in Kusum in Shaadi Mubarak has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share the news. The actress had mild symptoms so she decided to get tested and the results were positive.

