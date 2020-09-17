Rajeshwari Sachdev tests coronavirus positive

View this post on Instagram

Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi …I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free…❤