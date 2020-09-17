Rajeshwari Sachdev tests coronavirus positive

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev who is known for her role in Kusum in Shaadi Mubarak has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share the news. The actress had mild symptoms so she decided to get tested and the results were positive.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi …I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free…❤