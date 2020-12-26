Rajinikanth’s blood pressure still high

COVID-19 Updates World 80,281,308 World Confirmed: 80,281,308 Active: 21,972,363 Recovered: 56,549,813 Death: 1,759,132

USA 19,210,166 USA Confirmed: 19,210,166 Active: 7,614,192 Recovered: 11,257,711 Death: 338,263

India 10,169,818 India Confirmed: 10,169,818 Active: 282,331 Recovered: 9,740,108 Death: 147,379

Brazil 7,448,560 Brazil Confirmed: 7,448,560 Active: 798,710 Recovered: 6,459,335 Death: 190,515

Russia 3,021,964 Russia Confirmed: 3,021,964 Active: 541,299 Recovered: 2,426,439 Death: 54,226

UK 2,221,312 UK Confirmed: 2,221,312 Active: 2,151,117 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,195

Turkey 2,118,255 Turkey Confirmed: 2,118,255 Active: 128,081 Recovered: 1,970,803 Death: 19,371

Italy 2,028,354 Italy Confirmed: 2,028,354 Active: 579,886 Recovered: 1,377,109 Death: 71,359

Germany 1,632,737 Germany Confirmed: 1,632,737 Active: 396,569 Recovered: 1,206,200 Death: 29,968

Pakistan 469,482 Pakistan Confirmed: 469,482 Active: 39,177 Recovered: 420,489 Death: 9,816

China 86,933 China Confirmed: 86,933 Active: 328 Recovered: 81,971 Death: 4,634

Hyderabad, 26/12: Superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals on Friday after fluctuations in his blood pressure is still recovering from his ailment. According to reports, his blood pressure is still high. The doctors are discussing whether to discharge him today or not. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening.