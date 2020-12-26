Rajinikanth’s blood pressure still high

-
World
80,281,308
WorldConfirmed: 80,281,308Active: 21,972,363Recovered: 56,549,813Death: 1,759,132
-
USA
19,210,166
USAConfirmed: 19,210,166Active: 7,614,192Recovered: 11,257,711Death: 338,263
-
India
10,169,818
IndiaConfirmed: 10,169,818Active: 282,331Recovered: 9,740,108Death: 147,379
-
Brazil
7,448,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
-
Russia
3,021,964
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
-
UK
2,221,312
UKConfirmed: 2,221,312Active: 2,151,117Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,195
-
Turkey
2,118,255
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,118,255Active: 128,081Recovered: 1,970,803Death: 19,371
-
Italy
2,028,354
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
-
Germany
1,632,737
GermanyConfirmed: 1,632,737Active: 396,569Recovered: 1,206,200Death: 29,968
-
Pakistan
469,482
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
-
China
86,933
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
Hyderabad, 26/12: Superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospitals on Friday after fluctuations in his blood pressure is still recovering from his ailment. According to reports, his blood pressure is still high. The doctors are discussing whether to discharge him today or not. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening.