Rajnath Singh Blasts the Opposition, says No ‘mai ka lal’ can take away farmers’ land

WorldConfirmed: 80,882,442Active: 22,010,047Recovered: 57,104,092Death: 1,768,303
USAConfirmed: 19,447,257Active: 7,695,003Recovered: 11,412,108Death: 340,146
IndiaConfirmed: 10,206,901Active: 279,494Recovered: 9,779,500Death: 147,907
BrazilConfirmed: 7,466,189Active: 799,862Recovered: 6,475,466Death: 190,861
RussiaConfirmed: 3,050,248Active: 544,641Recovered: 2,450,829Death: 54,778
UKConfirmed: 2,256,005Active: 2,185,600Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,405
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,147,578Active: 112,470Recovered: 2,015,230Death: 19,878
ItalyConfirmed: 2,047,696Active: 581,760Recovered: 1,394,011Death: 71,925
GermanyConfirmed: 1,650,999Active: 383,970Recovered: 1,236,700Death: 30,329
PakistanConfirmed: 471,335Active: 39,329Recovered: 422,132Death: 9,874
ChinaConfirmed: 86,955Active: 334Recovered: 81,987Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 27/12: The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that the oppositions attempt to mislead farmers will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new farm laws will raise the income of farmers, but the opposition was misleading them.
Rajnath said, “It’s unfortunate that those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This government never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No ‘Mai Ka Lal’ can take away land from farmers.”
The farm protest on Sunday completed one month, and there hasn’t been any kind of negotiation between the farmers and the Govenment.