Rajnath Singh Blasts the Opposition, says No ‘mai ka lal’ can take away farmers’ land

COVID-19 Updates World 80,882,442 World Confirmed: 80,882,442 Active: 22,010,047 Recovered: 57,104,092 Death: 1,768,303

USA 19,447,257 USA Confirmed: 19,447,257 Active: 7,695,003 Recovered: 11,412,108 Death: 340,146

India 10,206,901 India Confirmed: 10,206,901 Active: 279,494 Recovered: 9,779,500 Death: 147,907

Brazil 7,466,189 Brazil Confirmed: 7,466,189 Active: 799,862 Recovered: 6,475,466 Death: 190,861

Russia 3,050,248 Russia Confirmed: 3,050,248 Active: 544,641 Recovered: 2,450,829 Death: 54,778

UK 2,256,005 UK Confirmed: 2,256,005 Active: 2,185,600 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,405

Turkey 2,147,578 Turkey Confirmed: 2,147,578 Active: 112,470 Recovered: 2,015,230 Death: 19,878

Italy 2,047,696 Italy Confirmed: 2,047,696 Active: 581,760 Recovered: 1,394,011 Death: 71,925

Germany 1,650,999 Germany Confirmed: 1,650,999 Active: 383,970 Recovered: 1,236,700 Death: 30,329

Pakistan 471,335 Pakistan Confirmed: 471,335 Active: 39,329 Recovered: 422,132 Death: 9,874

China 86,955 China Confirmed: 86,955 Active: 334 Recovered: 81,987 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 27/12: The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stated that the oppositions attempt to mislead farmers will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new farm laws will raise the income of farmers, but the opposition was misleading them.

Rajnath said, “It’s unfortunate that those who don’t even know about farming, are misleading innocent farmers. This government never intended to stop MSP, neither it will in future. Mandis will also be maintained. No ‘Mai Ka Lal’ can take away land from farmers.”

The farm protest on Sunday completed one month, and there hasn’t been any kind of negotiation between the farmers and the Govenment.