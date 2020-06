New Delhi, 19/6: The voting for the 19 Rajya Sabha seats continues. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan are the few to vote in the earlier phases of the voting. The voting began at 9 am and will conclude at 4 pm on Friday. The votes will be counted in the evening. The close contest between BJP and Congress expected in Gujrat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh