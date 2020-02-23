Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built on VHP’s Model- Trustee

Ayodhya, 23/2: Champat Rai, general Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has confirmed that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built on the model proposed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), floated by the organization almost 30 years ago.

The Ram Lalla idol will be shifted to a fiber temple and the devotees will have to seek blessings through bulletproof glass. “A five-feet long and wide fiber temple is under construction at Kolkata. There won’t be any changes in the Ram temple model,” VHP Vice President Champat Rai at Ayodhya’s Karsewakpuram said.

The President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Nritya Gopal Das said that the construction of the temple is expected to begin in the next six months.