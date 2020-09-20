Ram Vilas Paswan admitted to ICU

Chirag Paswan has written an emotional letter to the prospective candidates of his party for the Bihar assembly elections. In the letter, Chirag Paswan has given information about his compulsion to not come to Bihar at present. Chirag Paswan has written that his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan are admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Delhi and more time is being spent under his care. Chirag says that his father has advised him to go to Bihar many times, but it is not possible to do so in view of his health.

Ram Vilas Paswan is admitted in a hospital in Delhi from August 24, initially, he was admitted to the hospital for a routine checkup but his health has deteriorated and now he is admitted in the ICU. According to Chirag Paswan, Ram Vilas Paswan is fighting the disease. He expressed the hope that Ram Vilas Paswan will get well soon.