New Delhi, 4/10: According to Chirag Paswan, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery on Saturday midnight.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief wrote in a tweet in Hindi: “Over the last few days, my father was being treated at a hospital. Yesterday night, due to the situation that had suddenly emerged, he had to undergo heart surgery. If required, another operation may be needed. At the time of need, I thank you all for standing by our side.”