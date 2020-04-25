ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ା୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ଆଜିଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଇସଲାମୀୟ ଧର୍ମ ମାସ ରମଜାନ । ଇସଲାମୀୟମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏହାର ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ରହିଛି । ତେଣୁ ପବିତ୍ର ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ମାସ ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ହେବାକୁ ଓ ଗରିବ, ଅଭାବୀ ଦରକାରୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଦେଇଥାଏ । ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ପବିତ୍ର ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, ସୁସ୍ଥତା ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି ବୋଲି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହାସହ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁସଲିମ୍ ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କୁ ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ହରାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଭଗବାନ ଆମକୁ ଶକ୍ତି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

