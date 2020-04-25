ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ା୪(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ଆଜିଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ଇସଲାମୀୟ ଧର୍ମ ମାସ ରମଜାନ । ଇସଲାମୀୟମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏହାର ଯଥେଷ୍ଟ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ରହିଛି । ତେଣୁ ପବିତ୍ର ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ ଏହି ପବିତ୍ର ମାସ ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳ ହେବାକୁ ଓ ଗରିବ, ଅଭାବୀ ଦରକାରୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ସାହାଯ୍ୟ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରେରଣା ଦେଇଥାଏ । ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ପବିତ୍ର ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ମୁଁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, ସୁସ୍ଥତା ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି ବୋଲି ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହାସହ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୁସଲିମ୍ ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀଙ୍କୁ ରମଜାନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ହରାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଭଗବାନ ଆମକୁ ଶକ୍ତି ଦିଅନ୍ତୁ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.

Warm #Ramzan greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters. May this Holy Month purify our thoughts and deeds and bless us with peace, prosperity and good health. May the Lord give us strength to defeat the #COVID19 pandemic. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/55blEX3UQI

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 25, 2020