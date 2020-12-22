Rapper Badshah escaped through back door during police Raid, 34 others booked for violating Covid 19 Norms including Suresh Raina

COVID-19 Updates World 77,793,186 World Confirmed: 77,793,186 Active: 21,408,697 Recovered: 54,673,522 Death: 1,710,967

USA 18,473,716 USA Confirmed: 18,473,716 Active: 7,344,448 Recovered: 10,802,496 Death: 326,772

India 10,075,422 India Confirmed: 10,075,422 Active: 292,790 Recovered: 9,636,487 Death: 146,145

Brazil 7,264,221 Brazil Confirmed: 7,264,221 Active: 789,919 Recovered: 6,286,980 Death: 187,322

Russia 2,906,503 Russia Confirmed: 2,906,503 Active: 535,071 Recovered: 2,319,520 Death: 51,912

UK 2,073,511 UK Confirmed: 2,073,511 Active: 2,005,895 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,616

Turkey 2,043,704 Turkey Confirmed: 2,043,704 Active: 190,648 Recovered: 1,834,705 Death: 18,351

Italy 1,964,054 Italy Confirmed: 1,964,054 Active: 613,582 Recovered: 1,281,258 Death: 69,214

Germany 1,534,116 Germany Confirmed: 1,534,116 Active: 391,419 Recovered: 1,115,400 Death: 27,297

Pakistan 460,672 Pakistan Confirmed: 460,672 Active: 40,261 Recovered: 410,937 Death: 9,474

China 86,867 China Confirmed: 86,867 Active: 324 Recovered: 81,909 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 22/12: Mumbai police raided Dragonfly club in Mumbai on Monday. The raid took place at 2.30 am. Many celebrities were found in the club during the raid. Susanne Khan, Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa were present at the time of the raid. The club is reportedly co-owned by Bollywood Rapper Badshah who was also present during the raid but escaped through back door.

A notice has been issued on a total of 34 people by the Mumbai Police under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of NMDA. The accused were booked for violating COVID-19 norms.

The Maharashtra government on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid fear over the new coronavirus variant that was found in the UK. Ahead of the New Year, the government also imposed a number of restrictions in the state and especially in Mumbai from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.