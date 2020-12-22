Rapper Badshah escaped through back door during police Raid, 34 others booked for violating Covid 19 Norms including Suresh Raina

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 22/12: Mumbai police raided Dragonfly club in Mumbai on Monday. The raid took place at 2.30 am. Many celebrities were found in the club during the raid. Susanne Khan, Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa were present at the time of the raid. The club is reportedly co-owned by Bollywood Rapper Badshah who was also present during the raid but escaped through back door.

A notice has been issued on a total of 34 people by the Mumbai Police under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of NMDA. The accused were booked for violating COVID-19 norms.

The Maharashtra government on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid fear over the new coronavirus variant that was found in the UK. Ahead of the New Year, the government also imposed a number of restrictions in the state and especially in Mumbai from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
