Ratan Tata receives the Coronavirus vaccine

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 13/3: Renowned industrialist Ratan Tata has got vaccinated against Corona today. After taking the Corona vaccine, Ratan Tata said that I did not feel any pain while getting the vaccine, the whole process is very easy. He said, ‘I hope that everyone in the country will get the Corona vaccine done’. On this special occasion, Ratan Tata tweeted, “Today I have taken the first dose of vaccine, which I am thankful for. It is very easy and there is no pain in it. I hope that every person will be vaccinated soon.

After seeing the way the tweet has been done after the Corona vaccine was put on behalf of Ratan Tata, it can be said that the Corona vaccination campaign will be accelerated in the country. 83-year-old Ratan Tata’s explanation about the corona vaccine in such an easy language will definitely affect people of his age.

