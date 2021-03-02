Ravi Ashwin gets nominated for ICC Player of the Month

New Delhi, 2/3: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Player of the Month (February) award. The ICC has announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month Awards for the month of February to recognize the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

England skipper Joe Root and West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers have also been nominated for the month of February in the men’s category. Joe Root had hit a double hundred in the Chennai test earlier this month. Kyle Mayers had also hit a match-winning double hundred against Bangladesh.

Who’s your ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February? Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 218 Test runs at 55.5 & six wickets at 14.16 R Ashwin 🇮🇳 106 Test runs at 35.2 & 24 wickets at 15.7 Kyle Mayers 🌴 261 Test runs at 87 Vote here 👉 https://t.co/FBb5PMqMm8 pic.twitter.com/Mwiw5fuauy — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2021

In the women’s category, England opening batter Tammy Beaumont and all-rounder Nat Sciver, and New Zealand batter Brooke Halliday have been nominated for the month of February.