Ravichandran Ashwin wins ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award For February

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 9/3: Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February after his all-round display in the Test series against England. Ashwin finished as the top wicket-taker of the series as India clinched the series 3-1.

“Ashwin was the unanimous choice to win in the men’s category for February and garnered the most votes in the fan vote,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

“Ashwin’s consistent wicket-taking, even in helpful conditions have helped to put his team ahead in a very important series. His century in the second Test was as critical as it came when England was trying to claw their way back into the match. That knock ensured that India shut the door on the opposition,” Ian Bishop – representing the ICC Voting Academy – was quoted as saying.

England batter Tammy Beaumont won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February. She played three ODIs against New Zealand Women in February and scored half-centuries in each of them.

 

