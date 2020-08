The face mask is essential for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. The government has issued guidelines for using facemasks outside.

However, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba stopped by police for not wearing masks outside. But , she was seen arguing with the cops.

DCP said.”Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat,” t