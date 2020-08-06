RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August policy review meeting, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. RBI governor Shaktikant Das headed a six-member monetary policy committee.
This committee has decided to keep the repo rate at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 6 announced an additional special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore for NABARD and National Housing Bank.
