RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August policy review meeting, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged. RBI governor Shaktikant Das headed a six-member monetary policy committee.

This committee has decided to keep the repo rate at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 6 announced an additional special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore for NABARD and National Housing Bank.