Re-registration rules proposed to be made simpler for passenger vehicles, while re-locating from one state to another

FeaturedTop Storiesଦେଶ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 149,919,278
    World
    Confirmed: 149,919,278
    Active: 18,795,966
    Recovered: 127,966,614
    Death: 3,156,698
  • USA 32,932,608
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,932,608
    Active: 6,822,671
    Recovered: 25,522,439
    Death: 587,498
  • India 18,315,114
    India
    Confirmed: 18,315,114
    Active: 3,074,391
    Recovered: 15,036,732
    Death: 203,991
  • Brazil 14,446,541
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,446,541
    Active: 1,058,775
    Recovered: 12,992,442
    Death: 395,324
  • Russia 4,787,273
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,787,273
    Active: 266,808
    Recovered: 4,411,098
    Death: 109,367
  • Turkey 4,751,026
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,751,026
    Active: 499,167
    Recovered: 4,212,461
    Death: 39,398
  • UK 4,411,797
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,411,797
    Active: 77,990
    Recovered: 4,206,327
    Death: 127,480
  • Italy 3,994,894
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,994,894
    Active: 442,771
    Recovered: 3,431,867
    Death: 120,256
  • Germany 3,346,504
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,346,504
    Active: 309,538
    Recovered: 2,954,000
    Death: 82,966
  • Pakistan 810,231
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 810,231
    Active: 88,207
    Recovered: 704,494
    Death: 17,530
  • China 90,622
    China
    Confirmed: 90,622
    Active: 317
    Recovered: 85,669
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, April 28: The Ministry of Road Transport has issued a notification of draft rules, which would make it much easier for those shifting from one state to another to re-register their vehicles.

The step comes in the context of several citizen-centric steps and an IT-based solution for vehicle registration taken by the government.

However, one of the main points in the vehicle registration process that still needed attention was the re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state.

Station relocation occurs with both, Government and private sector employees.  Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of employees with regard to the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state, as under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, while a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is originally registered, new registration with the new state-registering authority has to be made within 12 months.

A passenger vehicle user has to take these steps to re-register a vehicle:

(i) No Objection Certificate from the Parent State for assignment of new registration mark in another state

(ii) Assignment of new registration mark after the road tax on pro-rata basis is paid in the new State

(ii) Application for refund of the road tax in the parent State on pro-rata basis

The provision to get refund from the parent State on pro-rata basis is a very cumbersome process, which varies from one State to another.

With this background, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is proposing a new system of vehicle registration, wherein allocation would be marked as “IN” series- and this will be on pilot test mode. This vehicle registration facility under “IN series” will be available to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government, State Governments, Central/ State PSUs and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in five or more States/Union Territories. The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across any state of India upon relocation to a new state.

The draft rules have been placed on the website, inviting comments for 30 days from the date of notification, from the public/States/UTs before being finalized.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.