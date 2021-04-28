୯ଟି ନୂଆ ଶିଳ୍ପ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପକୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅନୁମୋଦନ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଓଡିଶାରେ ୯ଟି ଶିଳ୍ପ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପକୁ ଆଜି ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ରାଜ୍ୟସ୍ତରୀୟ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ୱିଣ୍ଡୋ କ୍ଲିଅରାନ୍ସ ଅଟରିଟି ବୈଠକରେ ଏହାକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ମିଳିଛି । ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପଗୁଡିକ ପାଇଁ ୨୫୭୦ କୋଟି ୫୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ପୁଞ୍ଜିନିବେଶ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ନୂଆ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଫଳରେ ୨୭୫୫ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଲାଗି ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ସୁଯୋଗ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବ । ତେବେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ସୁରେଶ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଏସଏଲଏସଡବ୍ଲୁସିଏ ବୈଠକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।

