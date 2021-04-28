୯ଟି ନୂଆ ଶିଳ୍ପ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପକୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅନୁମୋଦନ

-
World
149,803,008
WorldConfirmed: 149,803,008Active: 18,776,152Recovered: 127,871,808Death: 3,155,048
-
USA
32,932,608
USAConfirmed: 32,932,608Active: 6,822,671Recovered: 25,522,439Death: 587,498
-
India
18,213,192
IndiaConfirmed: 18,213,192Active: 3,065,748Recovered: 14,944,941Death: 202,503
-
Brazil
14,446,541
BrazilConfirmed: 14,446,541Active: 1,058,775Recovered: 12,992,442Death: 395,324
-
Russia
4,787,273
RussiaConfirmed: 4,787,273Active: 266,808Recovered: 4,411,098Death: 109,367
-
Turkey
4,710,582
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,710,582Active: 504,262Recovered: 4,167,263Death: 39,057
-
UK
4,411,797
UKConfirmed: 4,411,797Active: 77,990Recovered: 4,206,327Death: 127,480
-
Italy
3,994,894
ItalyConfirmed: 3,994,894Active: 442,771Recovered: 3,431,867Death: 120,256
-
Germany
3,346,504
GermanyConfirmed: 3,346,504Active: 309,538Recovered: 2,954,000Death: 82,966
-
Pakistan
810,231
PakistanConfirmed: 810,231Active: 88,207Recovered: 704,494Death: 17,530
-
China
90,622
ChinaConfirmed: 90,622Active: 317Recovered: 85,669Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୮ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଓଡିଶାରେ ୯ଟି ଶିଳ୍ପ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପକୁ ଆଜି ଅନୁମୋଦନ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ରାଜ୍ୟସ୍ତରୀୟ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ୱିଣ୍ଡୋ କ୍ଲିଅରାନ୍ସ ଅଟରିଟି ବୈଠକରେ ଏହାକୁ ଅନୁମୋଦନ ମିଳିଛି । ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପଗୁଡିକ ପାଇଁ ୨୫୭୦ କୋଟି ୫୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ପୁଞ୍ଜିନିବେଶ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତାବ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ନୂଆ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଫଳରେ ୨୭୫୫ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଲାଗି ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ସୁଯୋଗ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବ । ତେବେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ସୁରେଶ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଏସଏଲଏସଡବ୍ଲୁସିଏ ବୈଠକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଥିଲା ।