Real life ‘Munni’ finally finds her real Parents!

COVID-19 Updates World 118,662,958 World Confirmed: 118,662,958 Active: 21,759,623 Recovered: 94,270,748 Death: 2,632,587

USA 29,862,124 USA Confirmed: 29,862,124 Active: 8,679,663 Recovered: 20,640,270 Death: 542,191

India 11,285,561 India Confirmed: 11,285,561 Active: 189,202 Recovered: 10,938,146 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,205,972 Brazil Confirmed: 11,205,972 Active: 1,021,316 Recovered: 9,913,739 Death: 270,917

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,821,943 Turkey Confirmed: 2,821,943 Active: 142,854 Recovered: 2,649,862 Death: 29,227

Germany 2,532,855 Germany Confirmed: 2,532,855 Active: 122,579 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,276

Pakistan 597,497 Pakistan Confirmed: 597,497 Active: 17,627 Recovered: 566,493 Death: 13,377

China 90,018 China Confirmed: 90,018 Active: 181 Recovered: 85,201 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/3: Geeta, the Indian girl who was lost in Pakistan has finally found her real parents. The deaf and mute woman, who had mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan as a child was brought back to India after 12 years in 2015.

Referring to the Edhi Trust in Pakistan, Pakistan-based newspaper The Dawn reported that Geeta has been in touch with the welfare organization in Pakistan and had recently told them that she has finally found her family after over five years since her return to India.

According to the report by The Dawn, Bilquees Edhi who runs the Edhi Trust, shares a close bond with Geeta. She said, said the Indian girl had finally been reunited with her real mother in Maharashtra state.

“She has been in touch with me and this weekend she finally told me the good news about meeting her real mother,” Bilquees said.

Bilquees also told PTI that “her real name is Radha Waghmare and she found her mother in Naigaon village in the state of Maharashtra”.

Bilquees found Geeta in Karachi Railway station, where the deaf and dumb girl was lost.

“She stayed at the Edhi centre for years and I took care of her and we named her Fatima later when I realised she was a Hindu we named her Geeta and even though she couldn’t speak or hear but we communicated properly through sign language,” Bilquees said.

In 2015, her story came to the fore and then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj actively took up her case to bring her back to India and reunite Geeta with her family. But after several attempts, Geeta couldn’t identify her original family.

After over five years, Bilquees has now said that Geeta has finally managed to find her real parents and this was confirmed through DNA tests.

“Geeta has also recognised her mother and she lives with her family in Naigaon village now. Her biological father died a few years back so her mother, Meena remarried,” she said.