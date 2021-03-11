Real life ‘Munni’ finally finds her real Parents!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/3: Geeta, the Indian girl who was lost in Pakistan has finally found her real parents. The deaf and mute woman, who had mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan as a child was brought back to India after 12 years in 2015.

Referring to the Edhi Trust in Pakistan, Pakistan-based newspaper The Dawn reported that Geeta has been in touch with the welfare organization in Pakistan and had recently told them that she has finally found her family after over five years since her return to India.

According to the report by The Dawn, Bilquees Edhi who runs the Edhi Trust, shares a close bond with Geeta. She said,  said the Indian girl had finally been reunited with her real mother in Maharashtra state.

“She has been in touch with me and this weekend she finally told me the good news about meeting her real mother,” Bilquees said.

Bilquees also told PTI that “her real name is Radha Waghmare and she found her mother in Naigaon village in the state of Maharashtra”.

Bilquees found Geeta in Karachi Railway station, where the deaf and dumb girl was lost.

“She stayed at the Edhi centre for years and I took care of her and we named her Fatima later when I realised she was a Hindu we named her Geeta and even though she couldn’t speak or hear but we communicated properly through sign language,” Bilquees said.

In 2015, her story came to the fore and then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj actively took up her case to bring her back to India and reunite Geeta with her family. But after several attempts, Geeta couldn’t identify her original family.

After over five years, Bilquees has now said that Geeta has finally managed to find her real parents and this was confirmed through DNA tests.

“Geeta has also recognised her mother and she lives with her family in Naigaon village now. Her biological father died a few years back so her mother, Meena remarried,” she said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
