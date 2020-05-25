RealMe Watch and RealMe Buds Air Neo launched in India..Know the price

Mumbai,25/5: Realme India has launched its new trending RealMe watch and RealMe buds air Neo today. RealMe buds air neo will come in red, green, and white color variants. It features a customized R1 chipset, 119.2 ms latency, and an instant auto-connection feature. It can provide 3 hours of continuous music playback. It is priced at Rs 2999.

RealMe also launched RealMe Watch. This comes with 12 customized watch faces. It has a 3.5 CM display with gorilla glass 3 protection. It has medical level sensors as claimed by realme. It also provides a blood oxygen monitor sensor. It has an IP68 rating. It is priced at Rs 3999 and will be on sale from 5 June.