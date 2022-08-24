Video: ମଙ୍ଗଳ ଗ୍ରହରେ ଥିଲା ନଦୀ ଓ ହ୍ରଦ, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ଥାନର ମ୍ୟାପ୍ ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲା ୟୁରୋପୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ସଂସ୍ଥା

By Manoj Kumar Rout

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପୃଥ୍ବୀର ନିକଟତମ ଗ୍ରହ ମଙ୍ଗଳରେ ଏକଦା ଜଳ ରହିଥିବା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଥିଲା। ତେବେ ଏହି ଜଳ ରହିଥିବା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ଥାନର ମ୍ୟାପ୍ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ୟୁରୋପୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ସଂସ୍ଥା (ଇଏସ୍ଏ) ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛି। ଫଳରେ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତରେ ମଙ୍ଗଳକୁ ମାନବ ମିଶନ ବେଳେ ଜଳ ଖୋଜି ପାଇବା ସହଜ ହୋଇପାରିବ। ମଙ୍ଗଳ ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଜଳରାଶି ଥିଲା। ତେବେ ୧୦୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ ବର୍ଷର ବିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ଫଳରେ ତାହା ବିଲୁପ୍ତ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି। ରାସାୟନିକ ଓ ବର୍ଣ୍ଣକ୍ରମୀୟ ବିଶ୍ଳେଷଣରୁ ଲାଲ୍ ଗ୍ରହରେ ଏକଦା ନଦୀ ଓ ହ୍ରଦ ଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି। ମଙ୍ଗଳ ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ମଣିଷ ପାଦ ଦେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ମ୍ୟାପ୍ ସେଠାରେ ଜଳ ଉତ୍ସ ସନ୍ଧାନରେ ସହାୟକ ହୋଇପାରିବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଉଛି ଜଳ ବ୍ୟତୀତ ସେଠାରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଖଣିଜ ପଦାର୍ଥ ଥିବା ସ୍ଥାନ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି।

