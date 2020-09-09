Redmi 9i with MIUI 12 confirmed for September 15 launch

Xiaomi India has teased about the new budget smartphone Redmi 9i. It will be powered with MIUI 12. The device will come with 4GB of RAM. This will be launched on September 15. It will come with a 3.5mm audio jack along with physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. It is powered a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Other reports suggest the Redmi 9i will include a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio or support a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

📢 Entertaℹ️nment & excℹ️tement are both going to be yours! 🤩#Redmi9i – is launching on September 1⃣5⃣ on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart! Tweet 'ℹ️ AM READY' if you're as excited about the launch as we are! #BigOnEntertainment 👉 Get notified: https://t.co/inhuC48t0k pic.twitter.com/AusAjT0l89 — Redmi India – #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 9, 2020