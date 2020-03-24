Redmi K30 pro and Redmi K30 pro Zoom launched

Beijing, 24/3: Top smartphone making company Xiaomi has launched its flagship-level smartphone Redmi K30 pro and Redmi K30 pro zoom in China. These two are among the cheapest smartphones in the world right now with a Snapdragon 865 chip. The base variant of the Redmi K30 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at 2999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 32,300.You geta 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. There’s a pop-up module for the selfie camera and similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. It will also come with super Bluetooth.