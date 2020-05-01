Redmi Note 9 launched , Know the Specification

Xiaomi has launched its new mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 9 yesterday. Previously, Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Display: A new 6.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Chipset: A MediaTek Helio G85.

RAM: An option between 3GB and 4GB.

Storage: You can choose between 64GB and 128GB.

Rear camera: A combination of a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor as the main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: A 13-megapixel camera sitting in the cutout.

Battery: A 5020mAh unit paired to an 18W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 features:

-The Redmi Note 9 uses the MediaTek Helio G85 chip which is said to perform better while gaming. The G85 on Note 9 scores an average of 200,000 on Antutu, which outdoes other phones in its price category.

-Unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India, the Redmi Note 9 uses the older 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor. Hence, photography performance via the main camera should be identical to the Redmi Note 8. In fact, the camera system is similar to the Redmi Note 8.

-The 5020mAh battery on the Redmi Note 9 is said to provide a backup of up to two days. Although the phone supports only up to 18W fast charging, Xiaomi is bundling a 22.5W fast charging adapter, which is unheard of in the smartphone world.

-The Redmi Note 9 has its fingerprint sensor hidden in the blacked-out patch under the camera. It does not get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like its Pro models.