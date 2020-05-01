India lost its No1 test ranking after 3 years

Dubai, 1/5: Australia has dethroned India and Pakistan from the number one test and T20 ranking.

India has now slipped to the 3rd spot on the ICC Test rankings with Australia taking the top spot and New Zealand jumping to the 2nd position. Australia has 116 rating points, New Zealand 115 and India 114 in the latest rankings.

ICC Test Rankings – As of May 1, 2020

1. Australia – 116 points

2. New Zealand – 115 points

3. India – 114 points

4. England – 105 points

5. Sri Lanka – 91 points

6. South Africa – 90 points

7. Pakistan – 86 points

8. West Indies – 79 points

9. Afghanistan – 57 points

10. Bangladesh – 55 points