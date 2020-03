Mumbai,17/3: Xiaomi India’s new mid-range phone was sold out in just 90 seconds on amazon in its first sale. The next sale will be on 24th March. It comes with a massive 5020mah battery. It is powered with Snapdragon 720G processor and 48 MP camera. It comes with an 18-watt charger inside the box with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with a 6.67-inch FHD display.