ଅଫଲାଇନରେ ହୋଇପାରିବ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,720,262
    World
    Confirmed: 114,720,262
    Active: 21,905,207
    Recovered: 90,271,087
    Death: 2,543,968
  • USA 29,255,344
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,255,344
    Active: 9,035,262
    Recovered: 19,694,306
    Death: 525,776
  • India 11,112,241
    India
    Confirmed: 11,112,241
    Active: 168,589
    Recovered: 10,786,457
    Death: 157,195
  • Brazil 10,551,259
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,551,259
    Active: 885,208
    Recovered: 9,411,033
    Death: 255,018
  • Russia 4,257,650
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,257,650
    Active: 348,121
    Recovered: 3,823,074
    Death: 86,455
  • UK 4,176,554
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,176,554
    Active: 1,148,388
    Recovered: 2,905,317
    Death: 122,849
  • Italy 2,925,265
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,925,265
    Active: 422,367
    Recovered: 2,405,199
    Death: 97,699
  • Turkey 2,701,588
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,701,588
    Active: 100,785
    Recovered: 2,572,234
    Death: 28,569
  • Germany 2,450,294
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,450,294
    Active: 124,107
    Recovered: 2,255,500
    Death: 70,687
  • Pakistan 581,365
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 581,365
    Active: 22,098
    Recovered: 546,371
    Death: 12,896
  • China 89,912
    China
    Confirmed: 89,912
    Active: 210
    Recovered: 85,066
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧ା୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜିଠାରୁ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ଟିକାକରଣ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । କୋୱିନ ଆପରେ ସମସ୍ୟା ଥିଲେ ଅଫଲାଇନରେ ପଞ୍ଜିକରଣ ହୋଇପାରିବ । ଲୋକମାନେ ଅଫଲାଇନରେ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ କରି କରୋନା ଟିକା ନେଇପାରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ସମସ୍ତ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଓ ସିଡିଏମଓଙ୍କୁ ଏସିଏସ ପ୍ରଦୀପ୍ତ ମହାପାତ୍ର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନାଗରିକ ଯେପରି ସମସ୍ୟା ନଭୋଗିବେ ସେଥିପ୍ରତି ଦୃଷ୍ଟି ଦେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । କୋୱିନ ପୋର୍ଟାଲ କାର୍ଯର୍୍ୟକାରୀ ପରେ ଡାଟା ଅପଲୋଡ ହେବା ଜରୁରୀ । ଆଜି ଅନଲାଇନରେ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ବେଳେ ସମସ୍ୟା ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
