Relaxation in IIT admisson criteria due to COVID-19 , Know the details

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the 12th mark criteria for getting into the IITs have been dropped due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained,” said the minister. Earlier, students had to score at least 75% marks or be in the top 20th percentile in their respective boards in the class 12th board exam to be eligible for admissions to various IITs