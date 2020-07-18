Kangana will return her Padma Shri if she can’t prove her claims about Sushant Singh Rajput

The debate over nepotism continues after the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In this debate, actress Kangana Ranaut has come out openly and she has also accused many filmmakers. Now the actress has said that if she is unable to prove her statements, then she will return her Padma Shri. Kangana, who has opened a front against nepotism, is also ready to help in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana told