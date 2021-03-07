Reliance Jio to come out with low cost laptops? Know details

COVID-19 Updates World 117,322,507 World Confirmed: 117,322,507 Active: 21,877,228 Recovered: 92,842,030 Death: 2,603,249

Mumbai, 8/3: According to a report, Reliance Jio is working on a low-cost laptop called the “JioBook”. The new laptop is said to be based on a forked Android build that could be dubbed JioOS. The JioBook is also said to have 4G LTE support.

The telecom operator is already a household name for its affordable data offerings and economical JioPhone.

Jio is partnering with Chinese manufacturer Bluebank Communication Technology for building the JioBook, as reported by XDA developers.

According to XDA Developers, it gathered this information from internal documents that said development of the JioBook started in early September last year and is expected to continue through the first half of 2021. The device is expected to reach the Product Validation Test stage by mid-April. An image purportedly showing a prototype of the JioBook has also been provided that suggests what the new laptop will look like at its final development stage.

Details about the pricing and availability of the JioBook aren’t revealed yet. However, the laptop is expected to be available under a budget segment in the 1st half of this year.