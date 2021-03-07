Reliance Jio to come out with low cost laptops? Know details

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,322,507
    World
    Confirmed: 117,322,507
    Active: 21,877,228
    Recovered: 92,842,030
    Death: 2,603,249
  • USA 29,686,851
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,686,851
    Active: 8,831,930
    Recovered: 20,317,220
    Death: 537,701
  • India 11,229,114
    India
    Confirmed: 11,229,114
    Active: 190,583
    Recovered: 10,880,651
    Death: 157,880
  • Brazil 10,939,320
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,939,320
    Active: 970,523
    Recovered: 9,704,351
    Death: 264,446
  • Russia 4,322,776
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,322,776
    Active: 321,758
    Recovered: 3,911,924
    Death: 89,094
  • UK 4,218,520
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,218,520
    Active: 894,454
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,501
  • Italy 3,067,486
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,067,486
    Active: 472,862
    Recovered: 2,494,839
    Death: 99,785
  • Turkey 2,780,417
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,780,417
    Active: 127,463
    Recovered: 2,623,924
    Death: 29,030
  • Germany 2,514,820
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,514,820
    Active: 138,033
    Recovered: 2,304,300
    Death: 72,487
  • Pakistan 590,508
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 590,508
    Active: 18,055
    Recovered: 559,248
    Death: 13,205
  • China 89,975
    China
    Confirmed: 89,975
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,166
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 8/3: According to a report, Reliance Jio is working on a low-cost laptop called the “JioBook”. The new laptop is said to be based on a forked Android build that could be dubbed JioOS. The JioBook is also said to have 4G LTE support.

The telecom operator is already a household name for its affordable data offerings and economical JioPhone.

Jio is partnering with Chinese manufacturer Bluebank Communication Technology for building the JioBook, as reported by XDA developers.

According to XDA Developers, it gathered this information from internal documents that said development of the JioBook started in early September last year and is expected to continue through the first half of 2021. The device is expected to reach the Product Validation Test stage by mid-April. An image purportedly showing a prototype of the JioBook has also been provided that suggests what the new laptop will look like at its final development stage.

Details about the pricing and availability of the JioBook aren’t revealed yet. However, the laptop is expected to be available under a budget segment in the 1st half of this year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.