Relief for Uddhav Thackeray , EC to hold election before 27

Maharashtra, 1/5: The Election Commission has chosen to hold an election for the Maharashtra Legislative Council before May 27 by when CM Uddhav Thackeray needs to get elected for the lawmaking body to proceed as the Chief Minister.

The choice was taken in Friday’s gathering of the Election Commission. This comes a day after Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari kept in touch with the Election Commission mentioning them to hold the election.

The elections will be held following 21 days and before May 27. The nine administrative committee seats fell empty on April 24.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council decisions were prior to deferred over the coronavirus emergency. Nonetheless, vulnerability held the Uddhav Thackeray government as his days as the CM appeared numbered without any election insight.

Presently the EC has given him some breather and chose to hold the decisions. A warning in regards to the last dates will be given later. Notwithstanding, sources state the commission has chosen to hold the elections before May 27.