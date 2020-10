Mumbai, 8/10: Mumbai Police has claimed that its crime branch unit has busted the biggest TRP fraud. Owners of two TV channels, Fast Marathi and Box Cinema, were arrested for TRP fraud. They also claimed that the owner of Republic TV also involved in this TRP manipulation racket. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters at a press conference that news anchor Arnab Goswami, the promoter of Republic TV, will soon be questioned in the case of TRP fraud.