Gold and Silver price increased

Gold prices have increased in the domestic market due to the rise in prices internationally. On Thursday, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 82 and the price of one kilogram of silver by Rs 1,074 in Delhi Bullion Market. Experts say that after the tweet made by US President Donald Trump about the relief package, there was a slight rise in gold prices. However, experts say that gold prices have fallen from their record level to Rs 50,000. In the coming days, they can remain in one circle. There is no possibility of any major rise or fall in gold prices till Diwali. Even on Diwali, gold can remain in the range of 50000-52000 per 10 grams.

New Gold Prices (Gold Price, 8th October 2020) – According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold with 99.9% purity in Delhi has increased by Rs 82 to Rs 51,153 per 10 grams. At the end of its last session i.e. Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 51,071 per 10 grams. In the international market, gold closed down at $ 1891 an ounce