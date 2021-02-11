Rescue operations at Tapovan Tunnel Suspended

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,950,666
    World
    Confirmed: 107,950,666
    Active: 25,442,994
    Recovered: 80,140,317
    Death: 2,367,355
  • USA 27,897,214
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,897,214
    Active: 9,586,691
    Recovered: 17,827,323
    Death: 483,200
  • India 10,871,060
    India
    Confirmed: 10,871,060
    Active: 144,032
    Recovered: 10,571,629
    Death: 155,399
  • Brazil 9,662,305
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,662,305
    Active: 831,230
    Recovered: 8,596,130
    Death: 234,945
  • Russia 4,027,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,027,748
    Active: 410,639
    Recovered: 3,538,422
    Death: 78,687
  • UK 3,985,161
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,985,161
    Active: 1,851,466
    Recovered: 2,018,844
    Death: 114,851
  • Italy 2,668,266
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,668,266
    Active: 410,111
    Recovered: 2,165,817
    Death: 92,338
  • Turkey 2,556,837
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,556,837
    Active: 84,459
    Recovered: 2,445,285
    Death: 27,093
  • Germany 2,311,297
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,311,297
    Active: 159,718
    Recovered: 2,087,600
    Death: 63,979
  • Pakistan 559,093
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 559,093
    Active: 30,225
    Recovered: 516,683
    Death: 12,185
  • China 89,736
    China
    Confirmed: 89,736
    Active: 879
    Recovered: 84,221
    Death: 4,636

Chamoli, 11/2: The rescue operation at the Tapovan tunnel in Uttarand’s Chamoli district is suspended temporarily as a precautionary measure. Around 30-35 bodies are still trapped under the tunnel. The operation was suspended an hour after rescuers had launched a drilling operation at the site.

“A drilling operation has been started by the rescue teams at 2 am to peep into the slush-flushing tunnel that is about 12-13 meters below,” Vivek Kumar Pandey, the spokesperson for the lead rescue agency, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), said in Delhi.

As the continuous flow of slush and silt remains a major obstacle between the rescuers and those trapped inside the tunnel, a boring operation by a huge machine is being undertaken to see if this problem can be addressed in a different way and the teams can go further deep inside, he said.

“More slush and water coming from inside the tunnel is making the way ahead difficult,” Pandey added.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.