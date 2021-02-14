Rescuers recover 12 more bodies from Tapovan tunnel, Death Toll rises to 50

-
World
109,156,020
WorldConfirmed: 109,156,020Active: 25,396,069Recovered: 81,353,380Death: 2,406,571
-
USA
28,196,964
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
Chamoli, 14/2: The Death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst which resulted in massive flooding in Alakananda and Dhauliganga has risen to 50. The search operation intensified as more bodies were found in the tunnel. More bodies are believed to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel.
“We are working under a three-pronged strategy to reach those trapped in the tunnel. The hole we drilled yesterday [Friday] is being widened to one foot so as to reach a camera and a pipe inside the silt flushing tunnel where the trapped are said to be located,” General Manager of the NTPC project, RP Ahirwal said.
A hole with a diameter of one foot will help send in a camera to ascertain the location of the people trapped inside the tunnel after flooding and a pipe to flush out accumulated water said P Shirwal.
So far 50 dead bodies were found and 160 people are still missing.