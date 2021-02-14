Rescuers recover 12 more bodies from Tapovan tunnel, Death Toll rises to 50

COVID-19 Updates World 109,156,020 World Confirmed: 109,156,020 Active: 25,396,069 Recovered: 81,353,380 Death: 2,406,571

USA 28,196,964 USA Confirmed: 28,196,964 Active: 9,547,775 Recovered: 18,153,126 Death: 496,063

India 10,904,940 India Confirmed: 10,904,940 Active: 137,536 Recovered: 10,611,731 Death: 155,673

Brazil 9,811,255 Brazil Confirmed: 9,811,255 Active: 861,768 Recovered: 8,710,840 Death: 238,647

Russia 4,071,883 Russia Confirmed: 4,071,883 Active: 398,656 Recovered: 3,593,101 Death: 80,126

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,579,896 Turkey Confirmed: 2,579,896 Active: 84,100 Recovered: 2,468,419 Death: 27,377

Germany 2,336,905 Germany Confirmed: 2,336,905 Active: 152,390 Recovered: 2,119,100 Death: 65,415

Pakistan 563,029 Pakistan Confirmed: 563,029 Active: 25,635 Recovered: 525,087 Death: 12,307

China 89,763 China Confirmed: 89,763 Active: 689 Recovered: 84,438 Death: 4,636

Chamoli, 14/2: The Death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst which resulted in massive flooding in Alakananda and Dhauliganga has risen to 50. The search operation intensified as more bodies were found in the tunnel. More bodies are believed to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel.

“We are working under a three-pronged strategy to reach those trapped in the tunnel. The hole we drilled yesterday [Friday] is being widened to one foot so as to reach a camera and a pipe inside the silt flushing tunnel where the trapped are said to be located,” General Manager of the NTPC project, RP Ahirwal said.

A hole with a diameter of one foot will help send in a camera to ascertain the location of the people trapped inside the tunnel after flooding and a pipe to flush out accumulated water said P Shirwal.

So far 50 dead bodies were found and 160 people are still missing.