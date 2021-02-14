Rescuers recover 12 more bodies from Tapovan tunnel, Death Toll rises to 50

Chamoli, 14/2: The Death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst which resulted in massive flooding in Alakananda and Dhauliganga has risen to 50. The search operation intensified as more bodies were found in the tunnel. More bodies are believed to be trapped in the Tapovan tunnel.

“We are working under a three-pronged strategy to reach those trapped in the tunnel. The hole we drilled yesterday [Friday] is being widened to one foot so as to reach a camera and a pipe inside the silt flushing tunnel where the trapped are said to be located,” General Manager of the NTPC project, RP Ahirwal said.

A hole with a diameter of one foot will help send in a camera to ascertain the location of the people trapped inside the tunnel after flooding and a pipe to flush out accumulated water said P Shirwal.

So far 50 dead bodies were found and 160 people are still missing.

