ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନସ୍ଥଳୀ ଉପରେ ରୋକ ଲଗାଇଲେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଗୋପାଳପୁର ଓ ସୋନପୁର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବା ହେତୁ ଶନିବାର ଓ ରବିବାର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେହିପରି ମା’ ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ପୀଠ ବୁଧବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେପଟେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ରାମଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ପାର୍କ ଏବଂ ତାମ୍ପରା ହ୍ରଦ ସୋମବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବାକୁ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବିଜୟ ଅମୃତ କୁଲାଙ୍ଗେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Following decisions have been taken in view of Covid situation.

1) Gopalpur, Sunapur beach will be closed for every Saturday Sunday.

2) Ramalingeshwar park & Tampra will be closed on Monday.

3) Maa Taratarini temple will be closed every Wednesday.

Please cooperate

— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) April 9, 2021