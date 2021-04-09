ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନସ୍ଥଳୀ ଉପରେ ରୋକ ଲଗାଇଲେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ

-
World
134,564,436
WorldConfirmed: 134,564,436Active: 23,301,115Recovered: 108,347,409Death: 2,915,912
-
USA
31,717,404
USAConfirmed: 31,717,404Active: 6,870,679Recovered: 24,272,869Death: 573,856
-
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
-
India
13,060,542
IndiaConfirmed: 13,060,542Active: 979,556Recovered: 11,913,292Death: 167,694
-
Russia
4,614,834
RussiaConfirmed: 4,614,834Active: 273,951Recovered: 4,239,038Death: 101,845
-
UK
4,370,321
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
-
Italy
3,717,602
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
-
Turkey
3,689,866
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,689,866Active: 423,773Recovered: 3,232,892Death: 33,201
-
Germany
2,951,829
GermanyConfirmed: 2,951,829Active: 225,756Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,473
-
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
-
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଗୋପାଳପୁର ଓ ସୋନପୁର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବା ହେତୁ ଶନିବାର ଓ ରବିବାର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେହିପରି ମା’ ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ପୀଠ ବୁଧବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେପଟେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ରାମଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ପାର୍କ ଏବଂ ତାମ୍ପରା ହ୍ରଦ ସୋମବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବାକୁ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବିଜୟ ଅମୃତ କୁଲାଙ୍ଗେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Following decisions have been taken in view of Covid situation.
1) Gopalpur, Sunapur beach will be closed for every Saturday Sunday.
2) Ramalingeshwar park & Tampra will be closed on Monday.
3) Maa Taratarini temple will be closed every Wednesday.
Please cooperate
— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) April 9, 2021