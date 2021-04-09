ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନସ୍ଥଳୀ ଉପରେ ରୋକ ଲଗାଇଲେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ

Odisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ୯ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) :  ଗୋପାଳପୁର ଓ ସୋନପୁର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି । କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢୁଥିବା ହେତୁ ଶନିବାର ଓ ରବିବାର ବେଳାଭୂମି ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେହିପରି ମା’ ତାରାତାରିଣୀ ପୀଠ ବୁଧବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ । ସେପଟେ ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁର ରାମଲିଙ୍ଗେଶ୍ୱର ପାର୍କ ଏବଂ ତାମ୍ପରା ହ୍ରଦ ସୋମବାର ବନ୍ଦ ରଖିବାକୁ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବିଜୟ ଅମୃତ କୁଲାଙ୍ଗେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
