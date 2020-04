New Delhi, 27/4: ICMR tells states to return the rapid test kits as the results are not up to the marks.

The Centre had procured 5 lakh kits from two Chinese companies – Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostic. These kits were distributed among the states.

But after the states complained of poor test kits, these were tested by the ICMR.The ICMR said that the rapid antibody tests showed a wide variation