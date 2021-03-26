ପିତୃ ହତ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ: ନିଜ ମାଆକୁ ଫାଶୀରେ ଝୁଲାଇଲା ଝିଅ

-
World
126,069,031
USA
30,774,033
Brazil
12,324,765
India
11,846,652
Russia
4,492,692
UK
4,319,128
Italy
3,464,543
Turkey
3,120,013
Germany
2,732,130
Pakistan
645,356
China
90,147
ତେହେରାନ୍, ୨୬ା୩: ପିତାଙ୍କ ହତ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ ନେବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଜଣେ ଝିଅ ନିଜ ମାଆଙ୍କୁ ଫାଶୀରେ ଝୁଲାଇଛି । ନିଜ ପିତାଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଥିବାରୁ ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ମାଆଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା କରିନଥିଲେ । ଇରାନ ଆଇନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ସମସ୍ତ ହତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ଗୋଟିଏ ଆଇନ ରହିଛି । କୌଣସି ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଫାଶୀ ଦେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପୀଡ଼ିତଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥାନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଆଇନ ବଳରେ ୧୫ ବର୍ଷର ଯୁବକ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫାଶୀ ଦିଆଯାଇଥାଏ ।