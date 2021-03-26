ପିତୃ ହତ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ: ନିଜ ମାଆକୁ ଫାଶୀରେ ଝୁଲାଇଲା ଝିଅ

FeaturedBreaking NewsInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 126,069,031
    World
    Confirmed: 126,069,031
    Active: 21,565,833
    Recovered: 101,735,822
    Death: 2,767,376
  • USA 30,774,033
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,774,033
    Active: 7,018,080
    Recovered: 23,196,209
    Death: 559,744
  • Brazil 12,324,765
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,324,765
    Active: 1,248,490
    Recovered: 10,772,549
    Death: 303,726
  • India 11,846,652
    India
    Confirmed: 11,846,652
    Active: 421,032
    Recovered: 11,264,637
    Death: 160,983
  • Russia 4,492,692
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,492,692
    Active: 286,799
    Recovered: 4,109,281
    Death: 96,612
  • UK 4,319,128
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,319,128
    Active: 444,641
    Recovered: 3,748,042
    Death: 126,445
  • Italy 3,464,543
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,464,543
    Active: 562,856
    Recovered: 2,794,888
    Death: 106,799
  • Turkey 3,120,013
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,120,013
    Active: 188,565
    Recovered: 2,900,829
    Death: 30,619
  • Germany 2,732,130
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,732,130
    Active: 188,414
    Recovered: 2,467,600
    Death: 76,116
  • Pakistan 645,356
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 645,356
    Active: 40,120
    Recovered: 591,145
    Death: 14,091
  • China 90,147
    China
    Confirmed: 90,147
    Active: 163
    Recovered: 85,348
    Death: 4,636

ତେହେରାନ୍, ୨୬ା୩: ପିତାଙ୍କ ହତ୍ୟାର ପ୍ରତିଶୋଧ ନେବାକୁ ଯାଇ ଜଣେ ଝିଅ ନିଜ ମାଆଙ୍କୁ ଫାଶୀରେ ଝୁଲାଇଛି । ନିଜ ପିତାଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରିଥିବାରୁ ସେ ତାଙ୍କ ମାଆଙ୍କୁ କ୍ଷମା କରିନଥିଲେ । ଇରାନ ଆଇନ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, ସମସ୍ତ ହତ୍ୟା ପାଇଁ ଗୋଟିଏ ଆଇନ ରହିଛି । କୌଣସି ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଫାଶୀ ଦେବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପୀଡ଼ିତଙ୍କ ସମ୍ପର୍କୀୟ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥାନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଆଇନ ବଳରେ ୧୫ ବର୍ଷର ଯୁବକ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଫାଶୀ ଦିଆଯାଇଥାଏ ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.