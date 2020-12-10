ବ୍ୟାପକ ଫସଲ ନଷ୍ଟ କଲେ ହାତୀପଲ

ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼, ୧୦ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ହାତୀ ଉପଦ୍ରବ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଘର ଭାଙ୍ଗିବା ସହ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଧାନ ଫସଲ ନଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି । ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଉଜ୍ୱଳପୁର ଫରେଷ୍ଟ ରେଞ୍ଜରେ ଏହି ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ତେବେ ତିଳଡ଼େଗା, ଟିନକିବନ୍ଦ, ପଲାସପଲି ଗାଁମାନଙ୍କରେ ହାତୀଙ୍କ ଆତଙ୍କ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

