Richa Chada files defamation case of Rs 1.1 Cr against Payal Ghosh

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda has claimed a defamation case against actress Payal Ghosh who filed a case of sexual harassment against director Anurag Kashyap. The actress has filed a defamation case of 1.1 Crore against Payal Ghosh. Richa Chadha has accused Payal Ghosh of using derogatory words against him in a news channel. Richa Chadha filed a petition in the Bombay High Court claiming defamation, which has been postponed by the court.

The Bombay High Court has adjourned the Rs 1.1 crore defamation suit filed by Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh and two others till October 7. This has been done on behalf of the court for not giving notice to the respondent.