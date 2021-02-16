Rihanna shares Topless Picture with Lord Ganesha Pendant, Sparks controversy again

-
New Delhi, 16/2: International Pop icon Rihanna has sparked another controversy after the singer shared a topless photo of her with Lord Ganesha Pendant. Previously she was in the controversy for Tweeting in favor of Farmer’s protest.
Rihanna in her Tweet wrote, when @Popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty
when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021
The picture was criticized by many for disrespecting the Hindu religion. BJP MLA Rama Kadam slammed the pop icon for shamefully mocking Hindu God Lord Ganesha.
It's appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha. This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition and our issues here. Hopefully, at least now @RahulGandhi and other Congress leaders will stop taking help from her https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL
— Ram Kadam – राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021