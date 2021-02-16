Over 100 residents of a Bengaluru Building tests Covid Positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bengaluru, 16/2: A Total of over 103 residents of a Bengaluru residential building have tested positive for Covid-19 after some of them attended a party recently. The private party was attended by at least 45 people at the apartment complex.

The party was organized on February 6 by residents of the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment complex, which has led to a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the area. So far 103 residents including drivers, maids, and cooks working in the building have tested positive for Covid-19.

The apartment block has 1,500 residents living in 435 flats. The apartment complex is located in the Bommanahalli zone limits in Bilekahalli.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
