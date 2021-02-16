Over 100 residents of a Bengaluru Building tests Covid Positive

COVID-19 Updates World 109,744,108 World Confirmed: 109,744,108 Active: 22,864,720 Recovered: 84,458,883 Death: 2,420,505

USA 28,317,703 USA Confirmed: 28,317,703 Active: 9,462,875 Recovered: 18,356,625 Death: 498,203

India 10,925,710 India Confirmed: 10,925,710 Active: 136,845 Recovered: 10,633,025 Death: 155,840

Brazil 9,866,710 Brazil Confirmed: 9,866,710 Active: 821,576 Recovered: 8,805,239 Death: 239,895

Russia 4,099,323 Russia Confirmed: 4,099,323 Active: 393,681 Recovered: 3,624,663 Death: 80,979

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,729,223 Italy Confirmed: 2,729,223 Active: 398,098 Recovered: 2,237,290 Death: 93,835

Turkey 2,594,128 Turkey Confirmed: 2,594,128 Active: 84,131 Recovered: 2,482,435 Death: 27,562

Germany 2,346,876 Germany Confirmed: 2,346,876 Active: 139,527 Recovered: 2,141,400 Death: 65,949

Pakistan 564,824 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,824 Active: 25,383 Recovered: 527,061 Death: 12,380

China 89,788 China Confirmed: 89,788 Active: 605 Recovered: 84,547 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 16/2: A Total of over 103 residents of a Bengaluru residential building have tested positive for Covid-19 after some of them attended a party recently. The private party was attended by at least 45 people at the apartment complex.

The party was organized on February 6 by residents of the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment complex, which has led to a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the area. So far 103 residents including drivers, maids, and cooks working in the building have tested positive for Covid-19.

The apartment block has 1,500 residents living in 435 flats. The apartment complex is located in the Bommanahalli zone limits in Bilekahalli.