Risabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi,30/3: There has been a lot of speculation about the leadership of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals after Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL.

But the Delhi Capitals management has announced that scintillating wicketkeeper batsman Risabh Pant will lead them in the upcoming Indian Premier League which put all the noises to bed.

Delhi Capitals will miss pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada in the first match of IPL

 

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
