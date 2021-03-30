Here’s How You Can Turn your Yellow Teeth into White!

COVID-19 Updates World 128,442,280 World Confirmed: 128,442,280 Active: 22,023,674 Recovered: 103,611,001 Death: 2,807,605

There are many toothpaste and products in the market which claim to whiten yellow teeth. But all these things contain chemicals and bleach which can be harmful for your teeth as well as the body. In such a situation, we are telling you some home remedies, with the help of which you can easily make your yellow teeth white again (Teeth Whitening) at home. But before that, know what is the reason for the yellowing of teeth.

There are many factors due to which your teeth lose their luster and they become yellow. Tea – Coffee, Red Wine, Cola, Fruit Juice, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Tomato Sauce – These are some of the foods, if consumed in excess can stain the enamel of the teeth and cause yellowing of the teeth. Apart from this, due to the formation of plaque, the teeth also look yellow. Teeth become yellow due to smoking, chewing tobacco, consuming some medicines.

1. The teeth will become white by eating these things – strawberries, apples, carrots, oranges, yogurt, and cheese, these are some of the foods that can cause your teeth to become white like pearls again. Include them in your regular diet. Apart from this, if you want, you can also rub the strawberry on the teeth. Leave it for 5 minutes and then wipe it with the help of a brush and floss.

2. Brush with baking soda – Baking Soda has a natural whitening property and hence it is also found in toothpaste. Rubbing it lightly on the teeth can remove the yellowing of the teeth. Baking soda also prevents bacteria from growing in the mouth.

3. Practice oil pulling– Oil Pulling has been used for centuries for cleaning the mouth. In this, take coconut oil or sesame oil in the mouth and turn the oil well all around and then spit it out. By doing this, it helps to remove bacteria and plaque due to which your teeth become yellow.

4. Use floss along with regular brushing- In addition to brushing 2 times a day, if you want, after eating or drinking such things that cause yellowing of teeth, you can brush.