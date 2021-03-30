Sleeping in the Daytime Increases your Ability to Work!

COVID-19 Updates World 128,436,130 World Confirmed: 128,436,130 Active: 22,034,297 Recovered: 103,594,312 Death: 2,807,521

A Bloomberg report says that during work from home there has been an average of 3 hours of increased work hours for people. This has led to increased tiredness and stress. A 10 to 20-minute nap taken in a day can be effective in dealing with this. This increases your reaction time and alertness. This nap increases your performance. According to Harvard Medical School, naps should not be taken more than 30 minutes in the daytime, as this leads to tiredness instead of freshness.

According to Healthline experts, there are many ways to take a power nap, which everyone should follow. By taking power naps without any proper method, is less beneficial.

Consistency increases: a 10 to 20-minute nap increases psychomotor speed, ie, reaction time and alertness to keep pace with the mind and body.

Children learn words quickly: According to research published in 2015 at the Ville Online Library, children learn words quickly with a nap in summer. Memory improves. Long-term memory benefits.

Blood pressure decreases: According to research published in the American College of Cardiology, an afternoon nap serves to normalize blood pressure to some extent.

Immunity increases: According to Web MD, a blink increases immunity in women. Especially women above 40 years of age benefit more. Because menopause begins in them.