Rise in petrol and diesel price for fourth day

New Delhi,5/1: The price of petrol and diesel marked another high for the fourth day in a row after the rise crude oil price in the international market.

As per reports from the Indian Oil Corporation website, Petrol prices rose up to Rs 75.54 (9 paise increase) a litre as against Rs 75.45 on Saturday while diesel price peaked to Rs 68.51 litre as compared to Rs 68.40 a litre on Saturday. Similarly in Mumbai people have to spend Rs 81.13 for a litre of petrol after a 9 paise raise over Saturday’s rate. A litre of diesel costs Rs 71.84, 12 paise higher than yesterday’s price of Rs 71.72 a litre