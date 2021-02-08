Rishabh Pant becomes ICC’s Player of the Month

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 8/2: Indian Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant beats English Test Captain Joe Root to win the inaugural ICC Player of the month award.

Pant was chosen ahead of Root and Ireland’s Paul Stirling in the voting to bag the award which will recognize and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

“Pant’s heroics in the final two tests against Australia will be folklore stuff, particularly given the circumstances: the strength of opposition and the extraordinary level of expectations from his fans,” said journalist and ICC Voting Academy member Mona Parthsarathi.

“Rishabh played contrasting knocks in tall chases in Sydney and Brisbane,” former India cricketer VVS Laxman told the ICC. “His counter-punching 97 at the SCG raised visions of a successful chase of 407, while at the Gabba, he batted with great maturity and saw the team home against a top-class attack.”

“For a player who was under so much pressure, January 2021 will always bring sweet memories, and perhaps remind Rishabh Pant of a turning point in his career,” ICC Voting Academy member Mohammad Isam said.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
