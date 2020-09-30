Rita Reporter Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah tested Coronavirus Positive

FeaturedEntertainmentTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 35

A piece of news is coming from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. Rita reporter, i.e. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who appears in the TV show, tested positive for coronavirus positive. Rita reporter i.e. Priya Ahuja herself has given information about this on Instagram.

Priya Ahuja Rajda has shared a long note with a picture of herself on Instagram account.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.