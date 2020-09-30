Rita Reporter Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah tested Coronavirus Positive

A piece of news is coming from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. Rita reporter, i.e. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who appears in the TV show, tested positive for coronavirus positive. Rita reporter i.e. Priya Ahuja herself has given information about this on Instagram.
Priya Ahuja Rajda has shared a long note with a picture of herself on Instagram account.
It’s my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID POSITIVE I’m asymptotic I’m doing okay! I’m following instructions provided by doctors n BMC I’m in home quarantine Incase if any of you came in touch with me in last 2-3 days get yourself tested pls I haven’t been shooting n was at home all this while still got this virus.. keep ur self safe n don’t forget to wear the mask Don’t take it lightly.. N pls Do keep me n my lil one in your Prayers 🙏🏻