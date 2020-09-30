Rita Reporter Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah tested Coronavirus Positive

A piece of news is coming from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family. Rita reporter, i.e. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who appears in the TV show, tested positive for coronavirus positive. Rita reporter i.e. Priya Ahuja herself has given information about this on Instagram.

Priya Ahuja Rajda has shared a long note with a picture of herself on Instagram account.